Major Update - NTA Announces NEET UG 2025 Exam Mode and Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced revised rules and a new schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025. The newly implemented security measures aim to mitigate risks and ensure a fair and transparent examination process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced revised rules and a new schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025, following controversies surrounding alleged malpractices during the 2024 examination. The exam will continue to be conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format (OMR-based), held on a single day and in a single shift.

The traditional approach has been retained despite recommendations from the NTA Expert Committee, led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, to transition to a computer-based format in multiple phases.

The NTA clarified this in an official notification, stating, "NEET (UG) 2025 shall be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (OMR-based) in Single day and Single Shift." This decision has offered relief to students, sparing them the need to adapt to a new system or prepare for online mock tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a significant update, NEET UG qualification will now be mandatory for admission to BSc Nursing programs at Armed Forces medical hospitals starting from the 2025-26 academic year, further reinforcing the importance of the exam.

Additionally, to address malpractice concerns and enhance transparency, the NTA has introduced new measures, including the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID and the requirement for candidates to provide their Aadhaar numbers during the application process.

While the exact date for NEET 2025 has not been announced, the NTA has indicated that the registration process will commence in early 2025. Although the continuation of the traditional format eliminates the need for additional preparation for online exams, concerns remain about potential issues like paper leaks, which marred last year’s exam. However, the newly implemented security measures aim to mitigate such risks and ensure a fair and transparent examination process. Candidates are advised to stay updated with official notifications for further details.