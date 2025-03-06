Application Edit Window for NEET UG 2025 Opens March 9; How to Submit Changes

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that candidates registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 will be able to edit their application forms from March 9 to 11. The correction facility will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that candidates registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 will be able to edit their application forms from March 9 to 11. The correction facility will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can modify their details and rectify errors in their NEET UG 2025 application forms by paying an additional fee, if applicable. The correction window will close at 11:50PM on March 11, and no further changes will be permitted beyond this deadline.

How to Submit Corrections for NEET UG 2025 Application

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ tab. Enter the candidate’s Application Number, Password, and Security Code to access the application form. Locate and click on the ‘Correction in Application Form’ link. Edit the allowed fields carefully. Upload the supporting documents. Pay the additional fee (if applicable) as per the required modifications. ake the payment via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Double-check all changes before final submission. Click on ‘Submit’ and download the confirmation page for reference.

Corrections can only be made until March 11, 2025, 11:50 PM.

Fields Open for Editing in NEET UG 2025 Application

Limited Changes Allowed

Father’s name and qualification or occupation

Mother’s name and qualification or occupation

Changes Permitted in Multiple Fields

Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)

State of eligibility

Category

Sub-category or PwD status

Signature

Number of NEET UG 2025 attempts

Modifications Based on Address Details

Exam city selection

Medium of examination

NEET UG 2025 Exam Details

The NEET UG 2025 exam will be held in pen-and-paper mode across 552 exam centres in India and 14 international locations. The examination is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2PM to 5PM.

As the national level entrance test for undergraduate medical and allied health courses, NEET UG is a gateway to MBBS, dental, Ayurveda, veterinary, nursing, and life sciences programmes across India.