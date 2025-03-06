SLPRB Assam SI Result 2025 Out: How to Check Result and Key Details

Summary The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced the results for the Combined Written Test 2025. The results have been declared for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official SLPRB website at slprbassam.in.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced the results for the Combined Written Test 2025. The results have been declared for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, Sub-Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, Sub-Inspector (Communications) in APRO, and Assistant Deputy Controller (Junior) in Civil Defence under DGCD & CGHG, Assam. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official SLPRB website at slprbassam.in.

How to Check SLPRB Assam SI Result 2025

Visit the official SLPRB website at slprbassam.in. Click on the ‘Assam Police SI Results’ link available on the homepage. A new page will open where candidates must enter their login credentials. Click on ‘Submit’ to view the result. Check and download the result for future reference. Keep a printed copy for further use.

Next Steps for Qualified Candidates

Candidates who have cleared the written examination are now eligible for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The tests for SI (UB), SI (Communication), and SI (AB) will take place at the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019, on March 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025.

Qualified candidates must download their admit cards for the PST and PET from the SLPRB website starting March 9, 2025, from 11AM onwards.

For any technical assistance, candidates can reach SLPRB Assam's toll-free helpline at 8108014947 between 10AM and 5PM on working days.