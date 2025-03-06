CUET PG 2025 City Slip Expected Soon; Exam Schedule, Admit Card Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 soon. Candidates will be able to download the slip from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 soon. Candidates will be able to download the slip from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

How to Download CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip

1. Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

2. Click on the ‘CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip’ link on the homepage.

3. Enter the candidate’s registration number and date of birth.

4. Submit the details to access the city slip.

5. Download and print the slip for future reference.

CUET PG 2025 Admit Card and Exam Schedule

The NTA has not yet announced the exact date for the release of CUET PG 2025 admit cards. As per the official information bulletin, the admit card is expected to be available three to four days before the exam.

The CUET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from March 13 to April 1. As per previous trends, the city intimation slip was expected 10 days before the exam. However, it has not yet been issued and is likely to be released today, according to media reports.

CUET PG 2025 Important Dates

Registration Start Date: January 2, 2025

Last Date for Registration: February 8, 2025

Application Correction Window: February 10-12, 2025

Expected City Intimation Slip Release: March 6, 2025

Admit Card Release: Second week of March 2025

Exam Dates: March 13 to April 1, 2025

Provisional Answer Key Challenge Window: First week of April 2025

Final Answer Key: Second week of April 2025

Result Announcement: Second week of April 2025

Counselling Process: Second week of April 2025

The CUET PG 2025 exam will be conducted in three shifts across 157 subjects:

Shift 1: 9AM – 10.30AM

Shift 2: 12.30PM – 2PM

Shift 3: 4PM – 5.30PM

This year, a total of 4,12,024 candidates have registered for CUET PG 2025. NTA has reduced the exam duration from 105 minutes to 90 minutes, while keeping the number of questions unchanged at 75.