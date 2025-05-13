NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2025 Exam City Slip - Revises Exam Dates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 exam city intimation slip for exams scheduled on May 17 and 18, 2025. It is important to note that this is not the admit card, but an advance intimation of the city where the candidate’s examination centre will be located.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 exam city intimation slip for exams scheduled on May 17 and 18, 2025. Candidates can now download their exam city slips from the official website — exams.nta.ac.in.

It is important to note that this is not the admit card, but an advance intimation of the city where the candidate’s examination centre will be located. The official notification states, “This is only an Advanced Intimation of the Exam City allotted where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates.”

The SWAYAM January 2025 exams will be conducted on May 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2025. However, as stated in the official notice the exams for two courses (Child Development-cec25_ed02 and Child Development-cec25_hs33) will be conducted on May 31, due to unavoidable situations.

The official admit cards for the exam along with the exam city slips for the remaining exams will be released later.

Steps to Download SWAYAM January 2025 Exam City Slip

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

Click on the ‘SWAYAM January 2025-Download City Intimation’ link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check and download the exam city slip.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates regarding admit cards and exam instructions.