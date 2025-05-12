CUET UG Admit Cards 2025 Out for May 13-16 Exams on cuet.nta.ac.in: Link and Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the CUET UG 2025 admit cards for exams scheduled between May 13 and May 16, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the CUET UG 2025 admit cards for exams scheduled between May 13 and May 16, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in — using their application numbers and passwords.

The admit cards contain crucial details such as the exam centre name, test date, shift timings, and important instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID on the examination day.

The NTA had earlier issued exam city intimation slips to inform candidates about their allotted exam centres. Admit cards for exams scheduled after May 16 will be issued separately in due course.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Admit Card for CUET UG -2025’ link.

Enter your login credentials (application number and password)

Submit and download the admit card.

Take a printout for exam day.

If candidates notice any discrepancies in their admit cards, they should promptly contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2025 will be conducted from May 13 to June 3, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admissions to undergraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for further notifications.

