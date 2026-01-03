JEE Main 2026: Photo Verification Deadline Extended; Check New Date and City Slip Updates

Summary NTA has issued an important advisory for candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, addressing discrepancies found between uploaded photographs and identity proof documents. As per the latest official notice, the agency has extended the photo verification deadline for non-Aadhaar candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, addressing discrepancies found between uploaded photographs and identity proof documents. As per the latest official notice, the agency has extended the photo verification deadline for non-Aadhaar candidates until January 15, 2026.

According to the NTA, candidates affected by the photo-mismatch issue have been sent a dedicated link to their registered email IDs to upload the required certificate in PDF format. The notice further states that candidates must also carry a printed copy of the uploaded certificate to the examination centre for physical verification on the day of the exam.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination from January 21 to January 30. Ahead of the examination, the JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip will be released shortly on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the city slip by logging in with their application number and password.

Explaining the reason for the advisory, the NTA stated that JEE Main 2026 is being conducted in two sessions, with Session 1 registrations held between October 31 and November 27, 2025. During the scrutiny of application forms, discrepancies were identified in the photographs and identity documents submitted by some applicants, prompting the need for additional verification.

To resolve the issue, the NTA initially instructed affected candidates to upload a signed and attested certificate along with a recent photograph, duly certified by the principal or headmaster of their school or college. However, following representations from candidates highlighting difficulties in accessing school or college authorities, the agency has revised the guidelines.

As per the updated instructions, candidates are now permitted to obtain attestation from Class-I gazetted officers, including Tahsildars, Revenue Officers, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and District Collectors. For overseas Indian candidates, the attestation can be obtained from a Class-I gazetted officer of the Indian Embassy.

Candidates are advised to complete the verification process within the extended deadline and regularly check the official JEE Main website for further updates to avoid any issues during the examination process.

Read the official notice here.