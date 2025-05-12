JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Out Now at jeeadv.ac.in - Link and Download Deadline

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, is has officially issued the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card today, May 12, 2025. The hall ticket download link will remain active till May 18, 2025, the exam day.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, is has officially issued the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card today, May 12, 2025. Candidates gearing up for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — by logging in with their unique credentials.

Initially scheduled for May 11, 2025, the admit card release was rescheduled to today. The hall ticket download link will remain active till May 18, 2025, the exam day.

Admit Card Download Guide

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Click on the 'Admit Card for JEE(Advanced) 2025 Examination’ link on the homepage. Enter your application number, date of birth, and other login credentials. Submit the details to view your admit card. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam will be conducted on May 18, 2025, featuring two compulsory papers. Paper 1 is scheduled from 9 AM to Noon, followed by Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

This year, the exam is being organised by IIT Kanpur, under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2025, and conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and important announcements related to the examination.

Find the direct admit card download link here.