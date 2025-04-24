NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out at neet.nta.nic.in - Admit Card by May 1

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slip for NEET UG 2025. Candidates can access their city slip by logging in with their application number, password, and captcha code on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slip for NEET UG 2025, enabling registered candidates to check their allotted exam city ahead of the highly anticipated medical entrance exam. Candidates can access their city slip by logging in with their application number, password, and captcha code on the official website.

Scheduled for May 4, 2025, the NEET UG exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 PM to 5 PM. As per the official information bulletin, the admit cards will be issued by May 1, 2025.

The NTA has confirmed that the exam will take place across 552 cities within India and 14 cities abroad, making it one of the largest entrance examinations conducted by the agency. The city intimation slip serves as a prior notice to candidates, informing them of the city where their exam centre will be located. However, it is important to note that this slip is not the official admit card. The NEET UG 2025 admit card will be issued separately and will include crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and exam guidelines.

Steps to Download the City Slip

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Advance City Intimation for NEET(UG)-2025’ link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

The city slip will be displayed.

Check and download the same for future reference.

For any issues related to downloading the city intimation slip, the NTA has provided helpline numbers 011-40759000, 011-69227700 and an official email support at neetug2025@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to download their city slip at the earliest and keep a close watch on the official website for the release of the admit card and other updates.