JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in - Link, Steps and Key Dates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has officially opened the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 today, April 23, 2025. Eligible candidates can complete their application process by visiting the official website until May 2 (11.59 PM). The highly competitive engineering entrance test is scheduled to take place on May 18, 2025, across designated centres in India.

To be eligible for JEE Advanced 2025, candidates must rank among the top 2.5 lakh performers in the JEE Main 2025 examination. Additionally, a candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Application Steps

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the registration link displayed on the homepage.

Complete registration either with JEE Main application number (JEE Main 2025 candidates) or login id (already registered candidates).

Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees.

Review, submit and take a printout of the form for future reference.

The examination will comprise two compulsory papers, each covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Both papers must be attempted by candidates for their scores to be considered for admission.

As per the official notification, JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted in two sessions on the same day. Paper 1 is scheduled from 9 AM to noon, while Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode and will be available in both English and Hindi.

Once the results are declared on June 2, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence its centralised counseling process for admissions into various IITs and other participating institutes from June 3. JoSAA typically conducts up to six rounds of seat allocation every year, managing admissions for a total of 118 institutions.

For detailed instructions, eligibility criteria, and registration guidelines, candidates are advised to visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in and complete the application process before the deadline.

Find the direct registration link here.