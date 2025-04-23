CLAT 2025

Delhi HC Verdict for CLAT UG 2025 Out - Consortium Asked to Republish Result, Revise Marks

PTI
PTI
Posted on 23 Apr 2025
15:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the marksheets and republish the final list of selected candidates of CLAT UG-2025.
It is yet to hear the petitions which have challenged certain questions in CLAT PG- 2025.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the marksheets and republish the final list of selected candidates of CLAT UG-2025 within four weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela accepted certain objections of the candidates while rejecting some of them.

The judgement came on a batch of petitions pointing out certain errors in the common law admission test (CLAT) UG-2025 questionnaire.

ADVERTISEMENT

A detailed order is awaited.

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in - Link, Steps and Key Dates
JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in - Link, Steps and Key Dates

The court on April 9 concluded hearing the lawyers for petitioner aspirants, who appeared in the exam in December 2024, and Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) and reserved its order.

The court had heard arguments on the questions which are under challenge in the petitions.

It is yet to hear the petitions which have challenged certain questions in CLAT PG- 2025.

CLAT determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in national law universities in the country.

Multiple pleas were filed in different high courts alleging several questions in the exam were wrong.

On February 6, the Supreme Court transferred all the petitions over the issue to the Delhi High Court for a "consistent adjudication".

The top court passed the direction on the transfer petitions of CNLUs.

The CLAT, 2025 for admissions in five-year LLB courses in NLUs was held on December 1 and results were declared on December 7, 2024.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2025
16:01 PM
CLAT 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Delhi High Court HC verdict Result Educational Controversy
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip- Details Inside

Admit Card

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at polycetap.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Representative Image
BPSC exam row

SC dismisses petitions seeking cancellation of 70th BPSC Prelims; Mains exam on April. . .

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Issues NCHM JEE Admit Card 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM- Know Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip- Details Inside

Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK)

HIT Kolkata's Team CodeForce Clinches National Glory at Microsoft CodeForge 2025 Hack. . .

Admit Card

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at polycetap.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Issues NCHM JEE Admit Card 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM- Know Details Inside

Representative Image
BPSC exam row

SC dismisses petitions seeking cancellation of 70th BPSC Prelims; Mains exam on April. . .

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in - Link, Steps and Key Dates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality