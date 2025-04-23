Delhi HC Verdict for CLAT UG 2025 Out - Consortium Asked to Republish Result, Revise Marks

Summary The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the marksheets and republish the final list of selected candidates of CLAT UG-2025. It is yet to hear the petitions which have challenged certain questions in CLAT PG- 2025.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the marksheets and republish the final list of selected candidates of CLAT UG-2025 within four weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela accepted certain objections of the candidates while rejecting some of them.

The judgement came on a batch of petitions pointing out certain errors in the common law admission test (CLAT) UG-2025 questionnaire.

A detailed order is awaited.

The court on April 9 concluded hearing the lawyers for petitioner aspirants, who appeared in the exam in December 2024, and Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) and reserved its order.

The court had heard arguments on the questions which are under challenge in the petitions.

It is yet to hear the petitions which have challenged certain questions in CLAT PG- 2025.

CLAT determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in national law universities in the country.

Multiple pleas were filed in different high courts alleging several questions in the exam were wrong.

On February 6, the Supreme Court transferred all the petitions over the issue to the Delhi High Court for a "consistent adjudication".

The top court passed the direction on the transfer petitions of CNLUs.

The CLAT, 2025 for admissions in five-year LLB courses in NLUs was held on December 1 and results were declared on December 7, 2024.

