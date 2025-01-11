JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 City Slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in - Admit Card Update

Posted on 11 Jan 2025
10:09 AM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city intimation slip for JEE Main 2025 session 1 exam. Registered students can access the slip on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, which provides details about the location of their designated exam centre.

AILET 2025 Second Merit List for LLB and LLM Courses Out - Check Now
AILET 2025 Second Merit List for LLB and LLM Courses Out - Check Now

Steps to Download the Exam City Intimation Slip

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Log in using your application number and date of birth.
  3. Locate and click on the "JEE Main Advance City Intimation" tab.
  4. View and download the slip for future reference.
The intimation slip specifies the city of the exam centre, while the JEE Main admit card, expected to be released three days before each candidate's exam date, will provide further details, including the exact exam centre address, exam timings, reporting time, and exam-day instructions.

AIAPGET 2024 Cut-off Further Reduced for SC, ST Candidates - Admission Deadline Extended
AIAPGET 2024 Cut-off Further Reduced for SC, ST Candidates - Admission Deadline Extended

JEE Main 2025 Exam Schedule

JEE Main 2025 will feature two papers catering to different streams of engineering and architecture aspirants:

  • Paper 1: This will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025, for candidates pursuing Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses.
  • Paper 2: Scheduled for January 30, 2025, is divided into two parts: paper 2A for Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) aspirants, and paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) aspirants.

NTA has also introduced important changes to the JEE Main 2025 examination pattern. According to a public notice issued on October 17, 2025, the optional questions in Section B of the exam have been discontinued. Instead, candidates will answer five mandatory questions in this section, reducing confusion and standardizing the format.

Additionally, foreign candidates are required to select at least one Indian city as part of their preferred exam centre choices, as outlined in Appendix VII of the official brochure.

