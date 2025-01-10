AIAPGET 2024

AIAPGET 2024 Cut-off Further Reduced for SC, ST Candidates - Admission Deadline Extended

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jan 2025
16:04 PM

Summary
The Homoeopathy Education Board (HEB) has announced an additional reduction in the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 cut-off for reserved category candidates. The qualifying percentile for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates has been further decreased by 5%, following a previous reduction of 15 percentile across all categories.

Revised AIAPGET 2024 Cut-off

The updated qualifying cut-off percentages are as follows:

  • General Category: 35%
  • SC/ST Category: 20%

Extended Deadline

In addition to the cut-off adjustments, the deadline for admissions to PG homoeopathy courses has been extended to January 13, 2025, from the earlier date of December 31, 2024. According to the official notice, all relevant authorities have been instructed to align their registration and counselling processes with the revised schedule.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the AIAPGET 2024 exam on July 6, with 40,123 registered candidates, of whom 37,980 appeared for the test. Results were declared on July 31, 2024, and the counselling process, managed by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC), included three rounds.

The directive to implement these changes has been sent to state AYUSH departments, medical education authorities, university registrars, and homoeopathic medical colleges to ensure smooth compliance with the revised schedule.

Last updated on 10 Jan 2025
16:04 PM
AIAPGET 2024
