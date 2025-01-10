AILET 2025 Second Merit List for LLB and LLM Courses Out - Check Now

Summary The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has published the second merit list for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 counselling today, January 10. Candidates who participated in the said round for admission to LLB and LLM programmes can access the AILET 2025 merit list through the official website.

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has published the second merit list for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 counselling today, January 10. Candidates who participated in the said round for admission to LLB and LLM programmes can access the AILET 2025 merit list through the official website.

The merit list is available in PDF format and includes the names of candidates provisionally selected for seat allotment, along with the respective All India Rank, admit card number, and reservation details.

Steps to Check the AILET 2025 Merit List

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on the link for "second provisional merit list of selected candidates" on the homepage.

A PDF file will open. Check your admit card number in the list.

Download and print the file for future reference.

Candidates included in the second merit list must download their provisional admission offer letter from their AILET 2025 account. To confirm their admission, they must sign every page of the provisional admission offer letter and upload it along with an undertaking signed by both the candidate and their parents onto their AILET 2025 account.

Fee Payment

Provisionally selected candidates must pay an admission confirmation fee of ₹50,000 by 11 AM on January 15, 2025, failing which their admission will be cancelled and the seat will be offered to the following candidate in order of merit.

After the successful completion of the second round of admissions, the university will release the AILET 2025 third and fourth merit list on January 23 and May 16, 2025, respectively.