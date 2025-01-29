AIBE 19 Exam 2024 - Check Major Changes by BCI and Result Update

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) successfully concluded the All India Bar Examination XIX (AIBE 19) on December 22 with the provisional answer key being released on December 29, 2024, allowing candidates to raise objections until January 10, 2025. In a major update, BCI revised the eligibility criteria as well as the examination schedule for candidates appearing for the AIBE XIX.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) successfully concluded the All India Bar Examination XIX (AIBE 19) on December 22 with the provisional answer key being released on December 29, 2024, allowing candidates to raise objections until January 10, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can soon access the final answer key and result on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

In a major update, BCI revised the eligibility criteria as well as the examination schedule for candidates appearing for the AIBE XIX.

According to the new changes, final-year law students and candidates without enrollment certificates, who were earlier restricted from appearing and registering for AIBE 19, were able to participate due to a ruling by the Supreme Court of India. They had to submit their application along with self-attested, scanned copies of the required documentation and an undertaking addressed to the ‘AIBE Department, Bar Council of India’ written in the format approved by the Council.

The Council had also extended the registration deadline twice, allowing candidates additional time to complete their application.

Additionally, BCI recently issued a statement to reassure candidates about reported mismatches between the Question Paper (QP) booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers during the examination. The Council confirmed that results will be evaluated based on the Question Paper set code handwritten by candidates on their OMR sheets. The Council emphasised that this issue will not impact the evaluation process.

Qualifying Criteria

To pass the AIBE 19 exam, candidates must meet the following category-based score requirements:

General and OBC candidates: Minimum of 45% marks

SC, ST, and disabled candidates: Minimum of 40% marks

Passing the AIBE is essential for candidates to obtain the Certificate of Practice (COP), a mandatory requirement for practicing law in India.