NCET 2025 Registration Extended - NTA Issues Notice with Revised Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 registration deadline, giving aspiring candidates additional time to complete their applications. Initially set to close on March 16, the registration process will now remain open until March 31, allowing students to submit their applications on the official website exams.nta.ac.in. As per the revised schedule, candidates can apply until 9 PM, while the fee payment window will be available until 11.50 PM on the same day.

The decision to extend the deadline comes in response to multiple requests from students, educational institutions, and stakeholders facing scheduling conflicts due to ongoing CBSE and other Board examinations. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recommended the extension to accommodate candidates facing difficulties in meeting the earlier deadline.

The NCET 2025 serves as a gateway for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in various Central and State Universities, IITs, NITs, RIEs, Government Colleges, and other recognised institutions. This programme is designed to provide a dual-major structure, allowing students to specialise in Education along with a subject-specific specialisation.

The NCET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29 in an online computer-based mode. To ensure accessibility for candidates across the country, the test will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

With the registration deadline now extended, aspiring candidates are encouraged to complete their applications at the earliest and secure their chance to pursue a career in teaching through the ITEP programme.

Read the detailed extension notice here.