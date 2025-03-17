WBJEEB

WBJEEB Releases Exam Schedule 2025: Key Dates and Details Announced

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2025
09:55 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the exam schedule for the 2025-26 academic session, outlining the dates for various state-level entrance exams.
These exams facilitate admission to engineering, pharmacy, nursing, paramedical, and other undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in colleges and universities across West Bengal.

CUET PG 2025 Admit Cards Out - NTA Issues Important Hall Ticket Guidelines
CUET PG 2025 Admit Cards Out - NTA Issues Important Hall Ticket Guidelines

WBJEEB conducts multiple competitive entrance exams, including the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET), Presidency University Master's Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET), Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Under Graduate Course (JENPAS UG), and West Bengal Joint Entrance Lateral Engineering Test (JELET), among others. Each exam caters to a specific academic discipline and serves as the gateway for admissions to various institutes.

The WBJEE 2025, which is the flagship entrance test for engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture courses, is scheduled to be held on April 27. JENPAS UG 2025, for BSc Nursing and paramedical UG courses, will take place on May 25, while JELET 2025, for lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy courses, is set for June 15.

WBCHSE Revamps HS Curriculum 2025 - New Subjects Introduced and Syllabus Revised!
WBCHSE Revamps HS Curriculum 2025 - New Subjects Introduced and Syllabus Revised!

Aspirants aiming for Presidency University undergraduate courses will have to appear for PUBDET 2025, which is scheduled for June 21 and June 22. The entrance exam for ANM (Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery) and GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) courses will be conducted on June 29.

For postgraduate admissions, the JEPBN 2025 exam for Post Basic BSc Nursing is set for July 12, followed by JEMScN 2025 for MSc Nursing on July 13. The JEMAS(PG) 2025 exam for paramedical and allied sciences PG courses under WBUHS is scheduled for July 19.

Students seeking admission to the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) program will have to appear for the JECA 2025 exam on July 20. Finally, PUMDET 2025, the entrance test for Postgraduate courses at Presidency University, is set to be conducted on July 27.

With the exam dates now officially announced, interested candidates are advised to stay updated on further notifications through the official WBJEEB website.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2025
09:55 AM
WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board exam schedule
