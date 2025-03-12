PM Internship Scheme 2025

PM Internship Scheme 2025 Application Deadline Extended - New Date, Top Industries & More

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
12:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, has extended the application deadline for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025.
Initially set to close on March 12, the extended deadline provides more time for interested candidates to apply through the official website.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, has extended the application deadline for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025 until March 31, 2025. Initially set to close on March 12, the extended deadline provides more time for interested candidates to apply through the official website (pminternship.mca.gov.in).

The PM Internship Scheme offers young individuals a chance to gain practical experience with India’s top 500 companies. Open to candidates with a minimum qualification of 10th standard, the internship provides a one-year (12 months) training opportunity, making it an ideal option for those currently not working or studying full-time.

WBCHSE Revamps HS Curriculum 2025 - New Subjects Introduced and Syllabus Revised!
WBCHSE Revamps HS Curriculum 2025 - New Subjects Introduced and Syllabus Revised!

Industries with Maximum Internships

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the major industries that have provided the maximum number of internships under the PMIS are:

  • Oil and Gas
  • Automotive
  • Banking and Financial Services
  • Travel and Hospitality
  • Manufacturing and Construction

Some of the top participating companies include Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Answer Key Out - Check Objection Submission and Result Update
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Answer Key Out - Check Objection Submission and Result Update

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 (₹4,500 from the Government of India and ₹500 from the chosen industry) throughout the internship period. Additionally, they will get a one-time grant of ₹6,000, which will be directly credited to their bank accounts upon joining. This initiative aims to enhance skill development and increase employability among young individuals.

Interested candidates should complete their application before the extended deadline to secure a chance to work in some of India’s leading companies.

Last updated on 12 Mar 2025
12:13 PM
PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration
Similar stories
WBCHSE

WBCHSE Revamps HS Curriculum 2025 - New Subjects Introduced and Syllabus Revised!

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Result Release Details - Rectification Submission Deadline Extended!

CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Answer Key Out - Check Objection Submission and Result Update

TSPSC

TSPSC Group 2 Results 2025 Released at tspsc.gov.in- Get Direct Link Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBCHSE

WBCHSE Revamps HS Curriculum 2025 - New Subjects Introduced and Syllabus Revised!

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Result Release Details - Rectification Submission Deadline Extended!

CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Answer Key Out - Check Objection Submission and Result Update

Representational image
Education

New colleges? Fill up existing seats: Education minister Bratya Basu

Representative Image
IIT Delhi

This advanced photodetector by IIT Delhi scientists to revolutionise optical communic. . .

The event was held on February 26, 27 and 28, 2025
St Xavier's College

St Xavier’s College organises Astrovaganza 2025 flagship event of Xaverian Astronom. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality