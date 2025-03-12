PM Internship Scheme 2025 Application Deadline Extended - New Date, Top Industries & More

Summary The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, has extended the application deadline for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025. Initially set to close on March 12, the extended deadline provides more time for interested candidates to apply through the official website.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, has extended the application deadline for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025 until March 31, 2025. Initially set to close on March 12, the extended deadline provides more time for interested candidates to apply through the official website (pminternship.mca.gov.in).

The PM Internship Scheme offers young individuals a chance to gain practical experience with India’s top 500 companies. Open to candidates with a minimum qualification of 10th standard, the internship provides a one-year (12 months) training opportunity, making it an ideal option for those currently not working or studying full-time.

Industries with Maximum Internships

Some of the major industries that have provided the maximum number of internships under the PMIS are:

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Banking and Financial Services

Travel and Hospitality

Manufacturing and Construction

Some of the top participating companies include Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 (₹4,500 from the Government of India and ₹500 from the chosen industry) throughout the internship period. Additionally, they will get a one-time grant of ₹6,000, which will be directly credited to their bank accounts upon joining. This initiative aims to enhance skill development and increase employability among young individuals.

Interested candidates should complete their application before the extended deadline to secure a chance to work in some of India’s leading companies.