LIC AAO, AE Mains Result 2026 Declared; 1,119 Candidates Qualify for Interview Round

Posted on 04 Feb 2026
Summary
A total of 1,119 candidates have qualified in the mains examination and are now eligible to appear for the interview stage, the final phase of the selection process
The LIC AAO and AE mains examination was conducted on November 8, 2025, as part of a recruitment drive to fill 841 vacancies across various posts

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the AAO and AE Mains Result 2026 on its official website, licindia.in. A total of 1,119 candidates have qualified in the mains examination and are now eligible to appear for the interview stage, the final phase of the selection process.

The LIC AAO and AE mains examination was conducted on November 8, 2025, as part of a recruitment drive to fill 841 vacancies across various posts. These include 81 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE), 410 posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist, and 350 posts of AAO Generalist.

Candidates who appeared for the mains exam can check their results by visiting the official LIC website. The result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

LIC AAO, AE Mains Result 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website: licindia.in
  • Click on the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage
  • Select the link titled “LIC AAO, AE Mains Result 2026”
  • The result PDF will open on the screen
  • Search for your roll number or name
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates who have cleared the mains examination are advised to regularly check the official LIC website for updates regarding the interview schedule and further instructions.

The LIC AAO and AE recruitment process consists of a preliminary examination, followed by the mains examination and interview, after which the final selection will be made.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2026
18:03 PM
LIC mains examination Results out
