Schools celebrate sports, teamwork and student spirit

Summary For Erisha Gupta of Class IX, finishing second in the B Division 100-metre race was more than a podium spot — it marked how far she had come, inspired by the journeys of past winners she had admired

Test of fitness

For Erisha Gupta of Class IX, finishing second in the B Division 100-metre race was more than a podium spot — it marked how far she had come, inspired by the journeys of past winners she had admired. Her moment of pride captured the spirit of the Annual Intra-Mural Sports Meet hosted by Lakshmipat Singhania Academy and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy International. The meet was held at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium on January 9.

The programme commenced with the school choir presenting Champions. Principal Jaya Misra encouraged the students. “In sports, losing does not signify failure; it always means learning something valuable.”

A drill performance by students of Preschool III to Preschool V featured synchronised movements with hoops, ribbons and flags. The march past by the four houses — Agni (red), Vayu (yellow), Jal (blue) and Prithvi (green) — was led by the LSA band. For the first time in the school’s history, a girl drummer led the band.

The torch-bearing ceremony was followed by the oath-taking by house captains. Chief guest Brigadier Ajay Chopra said: “No screen can replace the thrill of competition.”

There was a karate display by the non-teaching staff members and a walk by the tots of Preschool I and Preschool II dressed in colourful vegetable costumes. Track events included fun races for the junior sections. A karate demonstration by Class X students, culminated in a pyramid formation.

The competitive segment featured activities such as agility races, arrange-the-ball, standing broad jump, tug-of-war and the 4×100 metre relay race. Jal House emerged as the overall champion, while Agni House won the best march past award. Aarushi Bhroota of Class XI was named best female athlete, while Jayant Kothari of Class X and Bhavya Dhandhania of Class VIII were awarded best male athlete titles.

“I want our students to grow into resilient individuals, both mentally and physically. Every student is encouraged to participate in at least three events, for in an age dominated by screens, they must rediscover and harness their inner potential,” said director Meena Kak.

Light & love

Akarsh Chowdhury of Class XI discovered that even the simplest gift can make a big difference when Asian International School (AIS) in Howrah organised a diya distribution drive last Diwali.

The sports captain, along with other members of the student council and the school’s interact club carried on a week-long drive, visiting housing complexes in the area and gifting them the diyas crafted by the students. They also collected money from the residents, raising Rs 50,000 during the drive, which was gifted to Manovikas Kendra during a special visit.

AIS director Nidhi Sharma and principal Simran Sanghera accompanied Akarsh and classmate Soumili Ghosh to Manovikas Kendra and handed over the collected amount to the institution’s chairperson Anuradha Lohia and director Amita Prasad.

The AIS team was taken on a tour of Manovikas Kendra premises, which provides holistic care to differently-abled individuals and children with special needs.

Students also extended festive greetings to the medical fraternity and visited the Howrah Traffic Police, offering tokens of gratitude.

“It is heartening to witness our AIS students embodying the true spirit of Diwali by transforming light into meaningful action. This noble initiative stands as a testament to their character and reinforces our belief that education finds its highest expression in service to humanity, said the principal.

The director of AIS added: “Our students added some extra sparkle to the lives of the intellectually disabled students. This was a learning experience for them which taught them the values of love, compassion and entrepreneurial independence.”

Discipline wins

Fitness, discipline and teamwork marked the Senior Athletic Meet of Garden High School at the Gitanjali Stadium on November 28.

The participants were from Classes III to XII, divided into divisions A, B and C. The day began with a parade presented by members of Cedar, Chinar, Oak and Palm houses from Classes IX to XII.

The principal hoisted the school flag and declared the meet open.

The participants took an oath and everybody sang the school song.

The events were a mix of drills and races beginning with the Rock and Roar drill by Classes III and IV.

The races for Division C (Classes III to V) included 75m, Nature Nurture, Happily Ever After and Fun withHula Hoops.

Classes V and VI presented The Tricolour Troopers drill.

Division B (Classes VI to VIII) took part in 100m and 200m races and a 400m relay for boys and girls.

Classes VII and VIII also presented the Dumbbells Dash – The Power Play Drill, demonstrating strength, rhythm and synchronisation.

The senior students of Division A (Classes IX to XII) took part in the 100m and 200m races and the inter‑house and inter‑divisional relays for boys and girls.

Cedar House was declared the overall champions.

The march past trophy went to Palm House while Oak House received the trophyfor discipline.

There were track events for the staff members as well. A karate display by the scouts, guides, cubs and bulbuls was also appreciated. The prize distribution and national anthem followed.

“Sports is an integral part of the curriculum as it fosters discipline and fair play. At Garden High School, we encourage all pupils to participate in the athletic meet not only for physical fitness but also to develop teamwork and confidence,” said the principal Rajashri Biswas.

The spirit counts

Pradipta Das of Class XII felt their annual school sports went beyond medals and trophies. "It shapes our confidence and strengthens our character," said the student of St Jude’s High School, Madhyamgram, as the school hosted their annual sports at the Barasat–Barrackpore South Zone Sports Association on December 16.

The theme was Reimagining Tomorrow in India. The chief guest was Atanu Bandopadhyay, deputy commissioner of police, detective department, Lalbazar. The guest of honour was educator Cheryl Ann Sampayo.

Also present were educator Banya Chakraborty, T.K. Sinha, principal of Elias Meyer School, Rubin Aaron, its administrator, Antara Mazumder, the councillor of Ward No. 11, Sanjukta Correa, rector of the host school, Jonathan Correa, its director, principal Aditi Chakraborty and others.

The day began with a prayer by founder-director Stanley Correa. The four houses - St Patrick's, St Andrew's, St George's and St David’s - took part in a march past. Students from Lower Nursery to Class III took part in fun races such as Ready Teddy Go, Wings to Wishes, Nest Quest and Fin-tastic Catch. Classes IV to XII competed in a range of track events and races. A tug-of-war was between old and current boys was the best part. St George’s House emerged as the overall champion.

"Sports play a crucial role in shaping future changemakers by instilling discipline, resilience, leadership and teamwork. Students learn to face challenges with courage," said the principal.

Spook fest

For Enakshi Basu of Class IV, Halloween had always been something she had heard of or seen in pictures. This year, however, she experienced it first-hand at school. “The props and make-up were messy, but it was worth it because everyone enjoyed it so much,” she said.

The morning assembly was a Halloween showcase, curated and supervised by teachers to strike a balance between fun, creativity and student comfort. The programme opened with the history of Halloween, clearing common myths.

The much-anticipated costume segment followed, with students from Classes IV and V making dramatic entrances from behind stage curtains and hallway corners. Dressed as ghosts, spirits and spooky characters, they were accompanied by spine-chilling sound effects and mysterious voice-overs that echoed across the school grounds, drawing gasps, laughter and applause.

A crowd favourite was Mr Pookie Pumpkin, a silent, pumpkin-headed character seated near a make-believe church. His eerie stillness sent a couple of younger students running back in mock terror, while others burst into giggles. Characters such as the White Ghost, the Scary Nun and the Dead Hound followed, entertaining the audience with exaggerated gestures, spooky walks, comic howls and ghostly dances.

Reactions varied across age groups. While a few younger students grew teary-eyed and sought comfort behind friends, many confidently declared that “ghosts are not scary, they’re funny”.

Teacher Nakul Mondal designed floating skeletons, hanging bats and surprise drop-down props that added suspense at just the right moments.

Principal Sushma Surana said, “Our Halloween celebration brought out the creativity, teamwork and joyful spirit of our students. From planning to performance, everyone contributed with enthusiasm and care,” as the grounds remained abuzz with laughter.