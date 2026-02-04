BSEB to Release Second Dummy Admit Card for DElEd CET 2026 Tomorrow; Check Details

Summary Candidates can download the dummy admit card from the official website, bsebdeled.com According to the official notification, the dummy admit card will remain available for viewing and download until February 10

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the second dummy admit card for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination (CET) 2026 on February 5, 2026. Candidates can download the dummy admit card from the official website, bsebdeled.com.

According to the official notification, the dummy admit card will remain available for viewing and download until February 10. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

The Bihar DElEd CET 2026 examination is being conducted from January 19 to February 18, 2026. After the conclusion of the examination, the board will release the provisional answer key, and candidates will be able to submit objections from February 26 to March 1, 2026, as per the prescribed procedure.

Candidates who notice any discrepancies in the dummy admit card can request corrections between February 5 and February 10 by paying the applicable correction fee. The board has clarified that no correction requests will be accepted after the deadline.

Candidates seeking a change from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category will be required to pay an additional fee of ₹200. The BSEB has stated that failure to pay the required fee will result in the final admit card not being issued.

Candidates are advised to complete the correction process within the stipulated time to avoid issues during the final admit card release.