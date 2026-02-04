UGC NET December 2025 Result Shortly at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Scorecard Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the December session will be able to check their scores by logging in using their application number or roll number and date of birth The UGC NET December 2025 examination was held between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the UGC NET December 2025 results today, February 4, 2026, on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the December session will be able to check their scores by logging in using their application number or roll number and date of birth.

The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted twice a year to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions, award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was held between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026. As per the latest official update, the results are scheduled to be announced today on the NTA’s official portal.

UGC NET December Result 2025: Steps to Check

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘UGC NET December 2025 Result’ link on the homepage

Enter the application number, date of birth, and security code

Submit the details to view the result

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their result for use during further admission or recruitment processes. The NTA will also release category-wise cut-off marks along with the result.