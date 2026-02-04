APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP ICET 2026 Registration For MBA Soon; Exam Scheduled For May 2

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2026
15:19 PM

File Image

Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon begin the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026 for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The computer-based AP ICET 2026 will be conducted by Andhra University for the 2026–27 academic year. As per the schedule, the entrance examination will be held on May 2.

The AP ICET 2026 examination will be conducted in two shifts, and candidates will be required to report to their allotted examination centres on the day of the test. The examination will be held across 25 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

AP ICET 2026: Steps to Register

  • Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘Fee Payment’ link on the homepage
  • Enter personal details such as name and contact information
  • Pay the prescribed application fee
  • Create a login ID and password to proceed with the application
  • Upload the required documents and submit the form

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding application deadlines, admit card release, and examination guidelines.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2026
15:20 PM
APSCHE AP ICET 2025
