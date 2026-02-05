Poll pulse: Bengal students speak up ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

We need safe public spaces, libraries, sports facilities and skill centres where students can grow beyond textbooks. Awareness about mental health, civic sense and digital safety should also be prioritised
Yatharth Raj Gaurav
Class X, Hebron School, New Rangia, Siliguri
Safety for women and children must come first. Political unrest should not disturb daily life. Better schools with proper facilities are necessary for quality education. At the same time, more jobs within the city will help families build stable futures without leaving home
Debarnab Khan
Class IX, K.E. Carmel School, Sarisha
Our traffic system needs serious improvement because delays affect daily life. Water mismanagement is another concern; conservation and proper redistribution of treated water can help many areas
Priyasha Das
Class X, Heritage
Academy High School
(From left) Trisha Ghosh, Sreeyut Jana and Alveena Fatima Jawade
With elections approaching, democracy feels active, but fairness matters more than noise. Voters must feel informed, safe and confident about the process. Clear communication and transparency will build trust
Trisha Ghosh
Class XI, Magnus Global School, Burdwan
We want safer streets, reliable public transport and better facilities in government schools, including labs and updated learning methods. Young people need local job opportunities so they aren’t forced to leave the state
Sreeyut Jana
Class XI, St Augustine’s Day School, Shyamnagar
Calcutta has the potential to grow into a smart, sustainable city. Improved traffic systems, renewable energy,and better waste management can reduce pollution and waterlogging. A connected, efficient city will improve quality of life
Alveena Fatima Jawade
Class IX, Calcutta International School