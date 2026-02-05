Poll pulse: Bengal students speak up ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

Pushpa Kumari Sah
Posted on 05 Feb 2026
11:03 AM
(From left) Yatharth Raj Gaurav, Debarnab Khan and Priyasha Das

(From left) Yatharth Raj Gaurav, Debarnab Khan and Priyasha Das Pictures: The Telegraph

Summary
With the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections approaching, students are speaking up about the changes they hope to see...

We need safe public spaces, libraries, sports facilities and skill centres where students can grow beyond textbooks. Awareness about mental health, civic sense and digital safety should also be prioritised

Yatharth Raj Gaurav
Class X, Hebron School, New Rangia, Siliguri

Safety for women and children must come first. Political unrest should not disturb daily life. Better schools with proper facilities are necessary for quality education. At the same time, more jobs within the city will help families build stable futures without leaving home

Debarnab Khan
Class IX, K.E. Carmel School, Sarisha

Our traffic system needs serious improvement because delays affect daily life. Water mismanagement is another concern; conservation and proper redistribution of treated water can help many areas

Priyasha Das
Class X, Heritage
Academy High School

(From left) Trisha Ghosh, Sreeyut Jana and Alveena Fatima Jawade

With elections approaching, democracy feels active, but fairness matters more than noise. Voters must feel informed, safe and confident about the process. Clear communication and transparency will build trust

Trisha Ghosh
Class XI, Magnus Global School, Burdwan

We want safer streets, reliable public transport and better facilities in government schools, including labs and updated learning methods. Young people need local job opportunities so they aren’t forced to leave the state

Sreeyut Jana
Class XI, St Augustine’s Day School, Shyamnagar

Calcutta has the potential to grow into a smart, sustainable city. Improved traffic systems, renewable energy,and better waste management can reduce pollution and waterlogging. A connected, efficient city will improve quality of life

Alveena Fatima Jawade
Class IX, Calcutta International School

Last updated on 05 Feb 2026
11:05 AM
