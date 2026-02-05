Kolkata Book Fair 2026

Fair deal: Pages win over pixels at Kolkata Book Fair

Adrija Ghosh
Adrija Ghosh
Posted on 05 Feb 2026
10:47 AM
Readers engrossed in books at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, 2026.

Readers engrossed in books at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, 2026. Picture by Biswajit Kundu

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Children move from stall to stall, books clutched tightly, discussing plots and characters, trading recommendations and carefully counting their pocket money

When stories are just a click away and entire libraries fit inside tablets and phones, the International Kolkata Book Fair continues to attract children — page by page, aisle by aisle.

Children move from stall to stall, books clutched tightly, discussing plots and characters, trading recommendations and carefully counting their pocket money. They are not choosing one medium over the other; they are just learning to balance both. While digital books are often preferred for academic research, physical books remain the first choice for leisure reading.

Adamas World School Class XII student Sahana Niyogi uses a tablet to access academic material and borrow books that may be too expensive to purchase. Yet she eagerly waits to go to the book fair with her father — her reading partner. “I look forward to picking up new books that I would not have known about otherwise. I also buy some known books that I want to collect,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aritra Kumar Bhuinya of Class XI, Birla High School, prefers physical books over digital copies. For him, waiting in queues and then searching for the perfect paperback offers a rare pause from notifications and scrolling. Having visited the book fair thrice this year, Aritra met many of his favourite authors, including Abhik Sarkar, Anirban Bhattacharya, Chandan Nath and Kunal Bose. “Here I also get hold of the special edition books and comics.”

The book fair also serves as a social space to exchange recommendations and debate genres. Amrolly Datta of Class IX, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, experienced one such moment. “While I was purchasing a book, an older woman remarked that it was her favourite too. We began talking about the characters and other genres,” she said.

Ashmita Goswami, a Class IX student of Our Lady Queen Of The Missions School, loves coming here with her parents. “They encourage me to read and help me pick books on astronomy, which I enjoy.”

Even first-time visitor Pubali Guin, a Class IX student of Gokhale Memorial Girls’ School, was accompanied by both her parents, who encouraged her to pick up some detective series.

For Soumili Mondal of Class X, K.E. Carmel School, Amtala, who has already begun writing her own stories, the book fair is a paradise. “It’s not just about buying books, but about being surrounded by stories. Here reading five books a day feels normal,” she said. For Gen Z, book fairs connect them to stories, imagination and to each other.

Last updated on 05 Feb 2026
10:48 AM
Kolkata Book Fair 2026 bookstore
Similar stories
UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Results, Answer Key Declared; Over 1.76 Lakh Candidates Qualify

Lakshimpat Singhania Academy Sports Meet
sports day

Schools celebrate sports, teamwork and student spirit

Serendipity 2026
Globsyn Business School

Serendipity 2026: Celebrating 25 Years of Experiential Learning and Future-Ready Lead. . .

(From left) Yatharth Raj Gaurav, Debarnab Khan and Priyasha Das

Poll pulse: Bengal students speak up ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC NET 2025

UGC NET December 2025 Results, Answer Key Declared; Over 1.76 Lakh Candidates Qualify

Serendipity 2026
Globsyn Business School

Serendipity 2026: Celebrating 25 Years of Experiential Learning and Future-Ready Lead. . .

Lakshimpat Singhania Academy Sports Meet
sports day

Schools celebrate sports, teamwork and student spirit

(From left) Yatharth Raj Gaurav, Debarnab Khan and Priyasha Das

Poll pulse: Bengal students speak up ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

Aabir Bairagi of Julien Day School, Howrah, uses the fire extinguisher in  a mock drill 
Anandapur

Life lessons up their sleeves: Students learn fire drills after Anandapur warehouse t. . .

LIC

LIC AAO, AE Mains Result 2026 Declared; 1,119 Candidates Qualify for Interview Round

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality