Life lessons up their sleeves: Students learn fire drills after Anandapur warehouse tragedy

Sharanyaa Mazumder of Class XI still shudders at the thought of workers gutted to death inside a momo warehouse in the Nazirabad-Anandapur area last week.

“It was a horrific incident. The place had no firefighting equipment. It’s essential for all to know the fire drills and for any institution, building or workplace to be fire-safe,” said the student of G D Goenka Public School, Dakshineswar.

She is glad that over 3,000 students in her school have been part of regular fire drills. They have been taught by professionals how to evacuate without panicking.

“There are floor plans at designated places, so we know the evacuation points and how to help others get out of a danger zone,” said Sharanyaa, who has also been taught how to use a fire extinguisher. “Students from Classes IX to XII were taught to use a fire extinguisher in case of an emergency,” she said.

As students kept tabs on the death toll following the Anandapur warehouse fire, some even writing reactions on social media, many are glad they know how to handle a fire accident.

Schools in Calcutta and beyond conduct regular fire drills for their students. Some schools conduct one every three months, while others yearly, teaching their students basic practices.

“Our school has an integrated firefighting system. The labs and staircases are all secure. Some of the senior students are taught how to use the fire extinguishers so that they can help actively in the evacuation process,” said Devansh Gupta, the deputy head boy and a Class XI student of South Point High School.

According to their principal Jaidev Ghosh, the high school has around 5,000 students. The school maintains a strict fire plan complete with water sprinklers, jet sprays and extinguishers at regular points. Students are aware of the evacuation zones and prefects and teachers are trained to help out in a crisis.

“We conduct fire drills every three months. During the school’s annual exhibition held recently, when the footfall increased, we hired firefighters and kept a water tank ready. We never drop our guard,” said the principal.

Schools with fewer students are as careful. Julien Day School, Howrah, caters to over 700 students. But their fire drills are as regular (every three months). According to principal Maryann Thorpe Smith, every floor has an evacuation plan. The senior students and Grade IV staff members are also taught how to use fire extinguishers until professionals arrive.

Aabir Bairagi of Class XI, the prefect of the school, is one such student. “I have been taught the importance of a disaster management plan since I was in Class IX. Whenever the fire alarm rings, I know I have to help my juniors evacuate. They need to be taken to the ground and made to stand in separate lines,” explained Aabir, asserting how avoiding a stampede is as important as knowing how to handle a fire extinguisher. The school has fire extinguishers in every floor. The drills make sure they are functional.

Abhay Joshi of Calcutta Public School, Bidhan Park, remembers being part of a training session with firefighters last year. “The practical session was most helpful as the experts ensured students of Classes X and XI could handle the situation as well as the extinguishers,” said the Class XII student.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy has yearly mock fire drills too, meant for the entire school and its teachers. Members of the student committee are trained to be more proactive and use extinguishers. “Last year, I learnt about different types of fire extinguishers (sprinklers, jets, hose pipe) and when to use the right equipment. We were also told not to use the elevator during evacuation and which exit point was most convenient for a particular class. The most important lesson was not to panic,” Aryaman Chharia of Class XI.

While senior students go through practical sessions, Primary children in many schools are equipped with the basic knowledge.

According to Nupur Ghosh, the vice-principal of Mahadevi Birla World Academy, there are surprise drills conducted for the whole school. “When the fire alarm goes off, the children are taught how to leave their classrooms calmly, maintain discipline and stand in separate lines on the ground. Children are prone to panic, so it’s important we keep running these mock drills,” said Ghosh.

Krishnendu Bagchi, the principal of St Augustine’s Day School for Boys added the school plans to hold mock fire drills more regularly when senior classes are added. As of now, students till Class VIII have the basic knowledge.