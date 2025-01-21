JEE Main 2025

Major Update - JEE Main 2025 Exam Centre Changed before Upcoming Tests!

Posted on 21 Jan 2025
12:46 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a change in the examination centre for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025.
Students are advised to check their updated exam centre details on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a change in the examination centre for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). This adjustment, made due to unavoidable circumstances, affects candidates scheduled to appear at the Sharjah centre during the first session of JEE Main 2025, held from January 22 to January 30, 2025.

Revised Exam Centre Details

Candidates previously assigned to the old Sharjah centre will now take the exam at the updated location:

  • Old Centre: Scholars Training Institute, 902-903, Belresheed Tower, 1, NMC Healthcare Building, Buhaira Corniche, Sharjah, UAE, 4472.
  • New Centre: Scholar Training Institute, 1501-1502, The First Tower, Alkhan Street, Al Majaz-3, Sharjah, UAE, Pincode-50001.

Students are advised to check their updated exam centre details on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, NTA has added several new international cities to the list of JEE Main exam centres, including Bahrain, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Germany, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Washington DC.

However, the overall number of exam cities has been reduced from 300 last year to 284 this year.

Admit Card Details

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website. The admit card includes all necessary details about the exam centre, shift timings, and other instructions.

All affected candidates should note the updated address and plan their commute accordingly to ensure a smooth experience on the exam day. For further updates, students are encouraged to regularly visit the official NTA website.

Last updated on 21 Jan 2025
12:48 PM
JEE Main 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA)
