JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 1 Released: Download Now

Posted on 20 Jan 2025
10:45 AM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 Session 1. Candidates registered for this prestigious engineering entrance exam can now download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit cards have been issued for exams scheduled on January 22, 23, and 24, 2025, only. Hall tickets for the subsequent dates (January 28 to January 30, 2025) will be released in due course.

Steps to Download JEE Mains 2025 Admit Card

  1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link titled, ‘Admit Card for JEE (Main) 2025 Session-1 (22, 23, 24 January 2025)’.
  3. A new page will open.
  4. Enter your login credentials, such as application number and password or date of birth, and click "Submit."
  5. Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  6. Download the admit card and print a copy for future use.
The candidates are also required to ensure that the QR Code and the barcode is available on the Admit card while downloading,” the notice additionally highlighted.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details on their admit cards, including their name, exam center, and shift timings. Any discrepancies should be reported to the NTA immediately either by contacting them on 011-40759000 or emailing at jeemain@nta.nic.in.

Last updated on 20 Jan 2025
10:46 AM
