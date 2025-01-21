NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3: MCC Revises Schedule Again!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jan 2025
10:49 AM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised schedule for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling, extending key deadlines.
Candidates can now register for the third round of NEET PG counselling until January 22, 2025, via the official website.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised schedule for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling, extending key deadlines due to reduced cutoff percentile and delays in certain state-level counselling. Candidates can now register for the third round of NEET PG counselling until January 22, 2025, via the official website.

Round 3 Key Dates

Candidates already allotted seats in previous rounds can resign during the specified period, allowing the vacated seats to be included in the current allotment round. MCC has also clarified that Round 3 will be the final round for upgradation.

  • Choice Locking: Available from January 22 to January 23, 2025.
  • Result Declaration: Scheduled for January 25, 2025.
  • Reporting to Colleges: Candidates must report to their allotted colleges by February 3, 2025.

MCC stated that the revised schedule aims to accommodate candidates affected by delayed counselling results in some states, particularly Rajasthan, where Round 2 results were recently declared. This adjustment ensures fairness and gives candidates adequate time for their decisions.

Stray Vacancy Round Details

The stray vacancy round, which follows the main counselling, will commence on February 7, 2025, with results to be declared on February 14, 2025. Candidates must report to their allotted colleges by February 28, 2025.

Round 3 Seat Availability

MCC has announced 15,902 virtual vacancies, 8,313 clear vacancies, and 99 new seats for Round 3. This includes 50% All India Quota seats, as well as 100% seats from deemed universities, central universities, AFMS, and PG DNB courses.

Aspiring candidates are advised to regularly check the MCC website for further updates and follow the revised timelines to secure their seats.

NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
