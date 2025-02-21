NEET SS 2024: NMC Updates Eligibility Criteria! Check All Details

Summary The Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced a significant update regarding eligibility for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can register and apply on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, before the deadline.

The Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced a significant update regarding eligibility for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2024. PG holders (MSc) in Traumatology and Surgery are now provisionally eligible to appear for the upcoming exam, which will be conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on March 29 and 30, 2025.

According to the latest notification, these candidates will be allowed to apply for MCh courses in Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. However, their eligibility is subject to final approval in the Postgraduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER) 2025 and its publication in the Gazette of India.

NBEMS commenced the registration process for NEET SS 2024 on February 4 which will officially conclude on February 24, 2025. The Board has additionally released a notice stating - “Accordingly, qualified candidates of MS-Traumatology and Surgery are hereby given an opportunity to apply for NEET-SS 2024. The application form can be submitted online through https://natboard.edu.in/viewnbeexam?exam=neetss.”

NEET SS 2024 Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: February 24, 2025

Correction Window: February 27 to March 3, 2025

Admit Card Release: March 25, 2025

Exam Dates: March 29 and March 30, 2025

Cut-Off Date for Qualification: April 30, 2025

Result Declaration: by April 30, 2025

The exam was not conducted last year due to delays in the admission process from previous years. This year, April 30, 2025, has been set as the cut-off date for qualifying MD, MS, and DNB broad specialty degrees. Candidates from all eligible feeder specialty subjects must appear for the question paper of their respective group if they wish to secure a superspecialty seat.

