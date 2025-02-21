REET 2024 Admit Card Out - Download Link and Feb 27 Exam Details

Summary The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially released the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall ticket by logging into the official websites—reet2024.co.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially released the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 27, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall ticket by logging into the official websites—reet2024.co.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to Download REET Admit Card

Candidates must follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Visit the official website – reet2024.co.in.

Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link available on the homepage.

Enter login credentials, including REET registration number and date of birth.

View the admit card displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on their admit card, such as name, roll number, exam center, and other personal details. If any discrepancies are found, they must immediately report them to the concerned authorities for correction.

Exam Schedule

The REET 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts across Rajasthan on February 27, 2025:

Shift 1 (Level 1): 10 AM – 12.30 PM

Shift 2 (Level 2): 3 PM – 5.30 PM

According to the official notification, the exam authorities will implement biometric verification and facial recognition at the exam centers to verify candidates’ identities. All examinees must adhere to these security measures to avoid any discrepancies during the exam.

Find the direct admit card download link here.