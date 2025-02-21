REET 2024

REET 2024 Admit Card Out - Download Link and Feb 27 Exam Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2025
09:49 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially released the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024.
Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall ticket by logging into the official websites—reet2024.co.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially released the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 27, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall ticket by logging into the official websites—reet2024.co.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

UPSC CMS 2025 Registration Begins - Application Link, Vacancies, and Key Dates
UPSC CMS 2025 Registration Begins - Application Link, Vacancies, and Key Dates

Steps to Download REET Admit Card

Candidates must follow these steps to download their admit cards:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website – reet2024.co.in.
  • Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link available on the homepage.
  • Enter login credentials, including REET registration number and date of birth.
  • View the admit card displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on their admit card, such as name, roll number, exam center, and other personal details. If any discrepancies are found, they must immediately report them to the concerned authorities for correction.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 City Slip Out - Download Link and Exam Schedule
CSIR UGC NET 2024 City Slip Out - Download Link and Exam Schedule

Exam Schedule

The REET 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts across Rajasthan on February 27, 2025:

Shift 1 (Level 1): 10 AM – 12.30 PM

Shift 2 (Level 2): 3 PM – 5.30 PM

According to the official notification, the exam authorities will implement biometric verification and facial recognition at the exam centers to verify candidates’ identities. All examinees must adhere to these security measures to avoid any discrepancies during the exam.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 21 Feb 2025
09:49 AM
REET 2024 Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Admit Card
Similar stories
TS EAMCET 2025

Telangana EAPCET 2025 Schedule, and Key Dates Out: Full Schedule Here

ICSI CSEET May 2025

ICSI CSEET May 2025 Registrations On – How to Apply for Entrance Test

UPPSC

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023 Out – Easy Steps to Download

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Bar Council of India Expected to Declare AIBE XIX Results 2024 Soon- Latest Updates H. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Hult Prize OnCampus Program

Techno Main Salt Lake Hosts Hult Prize On-Campus Round 2025, Inspiring Young Innovato. . .

TS EAMCET 2025

Telangana EAPCET 2025 Schedule, and Key Dates Out: Full Schedule Here

ICSI CSEET May 2025

ICSI CSEET May 2025 Registrations On – How to Apply for Entrance Test

Dayananda Sagar University

Women & Freedom Film Fest at DSU Celebrates Empowerment Through Cinema

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur’s Metallum 6.0 Concludes with Resounding Success

UPPSC

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023 Out – Easy Steps to Download

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality