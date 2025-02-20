NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling - Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result and Final Seat List Out!

Posted on 20 Feb 2025
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET PG counselling 2024 stray vacancy round final seat allotment result, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result.
Candidates who participated in this final round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment, students were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC of DGHS through email by February 19 (5 PM).

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment, students were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC of DGHS through email by February 19 (5 PM).

Steps to Check Final Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘PG Medical’ tab.
  • Click on the ‘Final Result of Stray Vacancy Round NEET PG 2024’ link.
  • The result will be displayed in a pdf format.
  • View and download your final allotment result for future reference.

A total of 2,331 candidates have been allotted seats in this round, including 11 candidates under the Armed Forces quota. The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated colleges, specialisations, alloted quota, rank, and category. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes between February 20 and February 28, 2025.

Changes in Seat Matrix and Eligibility Criteria

Recently, MCC made modifications to the NEET PG 2024 stray vacancy round seat matrix, withdrawing three seats after receiving updates from two institutions. The eligibility criteria had also specified that only those candidates who did not secure a seat in either AIQ or state quota counselling were allowed to participate in this round.

Candidates who have secured seats in this round must complete all admission formalities, including document verification and fee submission, within the stipulated timeline to avoid cancellation of their allotment.

