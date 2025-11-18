National Institute of Open Schooling

Revised NIOS Class 10, 12 Time Table 2025 Released After Bihar Election Postponements

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Nov 2025
11:47 AM

Summary
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the revised NIOS Time Table 2025 for Class 10 and 12.
The theory exams scheduled for November 6, 2025, were cancelled earlier to avoid clashes with polling activities.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the revised NIOS Time Table 2025 for Class 10 and 12 on its official website after postponing several examinations due to the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The theory exams scheduled for November 6, 2025, were cancelled earlier to avoid clashes with polling activities.

NIOS has now rescheduled the affected examinations and clarified that the revised dates apply selectively to certain regions depending on election-related constraints.

Revised Dates

November 29, 2025 (Applicable only in Bihar)

  • Class 12: Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM)
  • Class 10: Urdu, Sanskrit, Bodh Darshan (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM) and Indian Sign Language (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM)

December 1, 2025 (Applicable in Bihar and Nuapada Assembly constituency of Odisha)

  • Class 12: Mathematics, Veda Adhyayan (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM)
  • Class 10: English (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM)

December 2, 2025 (All India)

  • Class 12: Physics, History, Environmental Science, Library & Information Science (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM)
  • Class 10: Painting (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM)

The board has advised students to download the updated date sheet from the official NIOS website and stay alert for exam-related announcements.

With these revised schedules, NIOS aims to ensure that students in election-bound regions can appear for their exams without logistical hindrances.

Last updated on 18 Nov 2025
11:47 AM
National Institute of Open Schooling NIOS exam schedule Bihar Elections 2025
