GATE 2026 Exam Schedule OUT - Check Session Timings and Test Paper Details

Posted on 18 Nov 2025
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, has officially released the complete examination schedule. Candidates can now access the detailed timetable on the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. As per the announcement, the national-level postgraduate engineering entrance exam will be conducted between February 7 and February 15, 2026, across various centres in India. The tests will take place in two slots each day — a forenoon session from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and an afternoon session from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Issues Notice, Announces Revised Dates
CMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Issues Notice, Announces Revised Dates

The exam schedule spans four days and covers all 30 GATE papers. On February 7, the forenoon session will host papers in Agricultural Engineering, Environmental Science and Engineering, Geology and Geophysics, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics, Mining Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Engineering Sciences, and Life Sciences. The afternoon will see examinations for Aerospace Engineering, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Geomatics Engineering, Physics, and Humanities and Social Sciences.

On February 8, the morning session will feature Computer Science and Information Technology (CSIT) Paper 1 along with Statistics. The afternoon session will include CSIT Paper 2, Ecology and Evolution, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and Production and Industrial Engineering.

AFCAT 1 Registration 2026 Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Selection Process
AFCAT 1 Registration 2026 Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Selection Process

The next set of exams will be held on February 14, with the forenoon slot scheduled for Civil Engineering Paper 1, Electrical Engineering, and Production and Industrial Engineering. The afternoon session will cover Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering Paper 2, Mechanical Engineering, and Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

The final day, February 15, will begin with Electronics and Communication Engineering in the forenoon. The afternoon session will conclude the GATE 2026 examinations with papers in Architecture and Planning, and Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the GATE 2026 official website to stay updated on any revisions to the schedule or additional announcements from IIT Guwahati.

