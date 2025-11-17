Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE 2025 Application Deadline Extended, Vacancies Increased - Check Revised Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Nov 2025
15:30 PM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a 10-day extension for the ongoing recruitment process to the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).
In a significant update, RRBs have increased vacancies as well.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a 10-day extension for the ongoing recruitment process to the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). As per the revised schedule, candidates can now submit their online applications until December 10, 2025 (11.59 PM).

The last date for payment of application fees has also been moved to December 12, 2025, giving applicants additional time to complete the process.

Increased Vacancies

In a significant update, RRBs have increased vacancies at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, under RRB Jammu–Srinagar, and Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, under RRB Chennai. Now the total vacancies for the whole recruitment drive stand at 2588 from 2569.

Modification Window

Applicants who have already registered can modify their selected RRB, as well as preferences for posts, zonal railways, and production units, from November 25 to December 10, 2025 (Changes allowed within the same selected RRB).

A second paid modification window will be available from December 13 to 22, 2025. However, candidates cannot change their account details or selected RRB during this period.

Eligible PwBD candidates who require a scribe must submit their scribe information between December 23 and 27, 2025, through their respective RRB portals.

The RRBs emphasised that all other terms of the original notification remain unchanged. Candidates have been cautioned to stay away from touts and fraudulent agents, as the recruitment process is fully computerized, transparent, and strictly merit-based.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 17 Nov 2025
15:38 PM
