NEET PG 2025 Revised Cut-Off Lowered Again to 5th Percentile; Details Inside

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has further lowered the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) cut-off 2025 to the 5th percentile. This decision follows the conclusion of the stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling 2024.

Revised NEET PG 2025 Cut-Off Percentile

General/ EWS: 5th percentile

SC/ ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ ST/ OBC): 5th percentile

UR-PwBD: 5th percentile

As a result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to initiate additional rounds of NEET PG 2024 counselling, allowing more candidates to qualify for admissions due to the reduced cut-off percentile.

Earlier this year, in January, the MCC had revised the NEET PG 2025 qualifying cut-off, bringing it down to 15 percentile for general category candidates and 10 percentile for those from reserved categories.

The Delhi High Court directed the central government to lower the NEET PG 2024 cut-off after hearing a petition filed by aspirants. The Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN) had also urged Union Health Minister JP Nadda to consider the reduction, emphasising that vacant medical seats contribute to a shortage of healthcare resources.

The decision is expected to provide a wider pool of medical aspirants an opportunity to secure admissions, ensuring that fewer medical seats remain unoccupied.