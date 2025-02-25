Last Day to Apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2; Steps to Apply and Correction Window

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 today, February 25, 2025. Aspirants who wish to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 can access the direct registration link on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 today, February 25, 2025. Aspirants who wish to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 can access the direct registration link on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration portal will be deactivated at 9PM, while the fee payment window will remain open until 11.50PM. The NTA has confirmed that no further extensions will be granted for JEE Main Session 2 registrations.

Steps to Apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration’ link on the homepage. Register by providing the required details. Log in using the credentials received upon registration. Complete the application form and pay the examination fee. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference. Print a hard copy of the application for records.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Correction Window Details

Candidates who have successfully applied will have the opportunity to make corrections to their application forms between February 27 and February 28, 2025.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Application Process

Candidates who registered for JEE Main Session 1 and wish to appear for Session 2 must log in using their existing Application Number and Password. They can select their exam paper, medium of examination, preferred exam cities, and pay the applicable fee for Session 2.

For first-time applicants, a fresh application must be submitted as per the official guidelines.

The applicable exam fees can be checked in the official information bulletin available on the NTA website.

JEE Main 2025 is being conducted in two sessions – January and April. The results for Session 1, including BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlanning papers, have already been declared. Candidates dissatisfied with their Session 1 percentile can take the second attempt in April.