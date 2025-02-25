JEE Main 2025

Last Day to Apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2; Steps to Apply and Correction Window

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
13:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 today, February 25, 2025.
Aspirants who wish to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 can access the direct registration link on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 today, February 25, 2025. Aspirants who wish to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 can access the direct registration link on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration portal will be deactivated at 9PM, while the fee payment window will remain open until 11.50PM. The NTA has confirmed that no further extensions will be granted for JEE Main Session 2 registrations.

Steps to Apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration’ link on the homepage.
  3. Register by providing the required details.
  4. Log in using the credentials received upon registration.
  5. Complete the application form and pay the examination fee.
  6. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.
  7. Print a hard copy of the application for records.
ICSI CS Professional Results 2024 Out: How to Check and More
ICSI CS Professional Results 2024 Out: How to Check and More

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Correction Window Details

Candidates who have successfully applied will have the opportunity to make corrections to their application forms between February 27 and February 28, 2025.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Application Process

Candidates who registered for JEE Main Session 1 and wish to appear for Session 2 must log in using their existing Application Number and Password. They can select their exam paper, medium of examination, preferred exam cities, and pay the applicable fee for Session 2.

For first-time applicants, a fresh application must be submitted as per the official guidelines.

The applicable exam fees can be checked in the official information bulletin available on the NTA website.

JEE Main 2025 is being conducted in two sessions – January and April. The results for Session 1, including BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlanning papers, have already been declared. Candidates dissatisfied with their Session 1 percentile can take the second attempt in April.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2025
13:03 PM
JEE Main 2025 JEE 2025
Similar stories
ICSI CS December 2024

ICSI CS Professional Results 2024 Out: How to Check and More

RRB Exam

RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Release Date, Download Steps and Key Details

CUET UG 2025

New CUET UG 2025 Official Website Launched; Application Process to Begin Soon

Representative Image
Tripura JEE 2025

Application for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination to end on February 24 - How to app. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Science Day

BITM Hosts National Science Day 2025: Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership i. . .

ICSI CS December 2024

ICSI CS Professional Results 2024 Out: How to Check and More

creativity

Nurturing creative sparks

istock.com/deepak sethi
Education

Good. Bad. And here to stay

Representative Image
ICSI CS December 2024

ICSI CS Exec and Prof courses results to be declared tomorrow - How to check scorecar. . .

Representative Image
Tripura JEE 2025

Application for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination to end on February 24 - How to app. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality