ICSI Declares CS Executive 2024 Results: How to Download Scorecard Now

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results of the CS Executive Programme December 2024 session on February 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results on the official website, icsi.edu.

How to Download the ICSI CS Executive Result 2024

1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

2. Click on the ‘New CS Executive Examination’ link.

3. Click on the SMASH Portal link on the homepage.

4. Enter the candidate’s roll number and registration ID.

5. Complete the verification form and make the required payment.

6. Submit the request and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

According to ICSI, the results include a subject-wise breakdown of marks and are available exclusively online at icsi.edu. The institute has confirmed that candidates will receive a formal e-result-cum-marks statement, but no physical copies of the mark sheets will be provided.

Candidates seeking a re-evaluation of their marks may apply for ‘Verification of Marks’ within 21 days from the date of the result declaration.

The CS Executive December 2024 examination was conducted between December 21 and December 30, 2024, in both English and Hindi.

The next examination for the CS Professional and Executive Programmes is scheduled from June 1 to June 10, 2025, with online registrations beginning on February 26, 2025.