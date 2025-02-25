ICSI CS December 2024

ICSI Declares CS Executive 2024 Results: How to Download Scorecard Now

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
16:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results of the CS Executive Programme December 2024 session on February 25, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results on the official website, icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results of the CS Executive Programme December 2024 session on February 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results on the official website, icsi.edu.

How to Download the ICSI CS Executive Result 2024

1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Click on the ‘New CS Executive Examination’ link.

3. Click on the SMASH Portal link on the homepage.

4. Enter the candidate’s roll number and registration ID.

5. Complete the verification form and make the required payment.

6. Submit the request and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

ICSI CS Professional Results 2024 Out: How to Check and More
ICSI CS Professional Results 2024 Out: How to Check and More

According to ICSI, the results include a subject-wise breakdown of marks and are available exclusively online at icsi.edu. The institute has confirmed that candidates will receive a formal e-result-cum-marks statement, but no physical copies of the mark sheets will be provided.

Candidates seeking a re-evaluation of their marks may apply for ‘Verification of Marks’ within 21 days from the date of the result declaration.

Last Day to Apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2; Steps to Apply and Correction Window
Last Day to Apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2; Steps to Apply and Correction Window

The CS Executive December 2024 examination was conducted between December 21 and December 30, 2024, in both English and Hindi.

The next examination for the CS Professional and Executive Programmes is scheduled from June 1 to June 10, 2025, with online registrations beginning on February 26, 2025.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2025
16:13 PM
ICSI CS December 2024 ICSI CS
Similar stories
Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Bihar NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round provisional seat allotment results declared - Detai. . .

Exams

TS Inter 2025 Practical Exam Admit Cards Released – Steps to Download Now

Representative Image
AIIMS NORCET 2025

NORCET 8 Application commences on official website of AIIMS - Check Eligibility, Deta. . .

KMAT 2025

Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 Answer Key 2025 Released- Get Direct Link H. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Bihar NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round provisional seat allotment results declared - Detai. . .

Representative Image
AIIMS NORCET 2025

NORCET 8 Application commences on official website of AIIMS - Check Eligibility, Deta. . .

Exams

TS Inter 2025 Practical Exam Admit Cards Released – Steps to Download Now

IIM Shillong

UK-India Knowledge Exchange Workshop on AI-Based Climate Modelling Centre held at IIM. . .

Representative Image
ASRB

ASRB notification released for recruitment to 582 vacancies - Check Eligibility, Appl. . .

KMAT 2025

Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 Answer Key 2025 Released- Get Direct Link H. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality