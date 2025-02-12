FMGE December 2024 Pass Certificates: NBEMS Releases Collection Date and Key Instructions

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the FMGE December 2024 Pass Certificates to candidates who cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). The certificates will be distributed in person at the NBEMS office in Dwarka, New Delhi.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the FMGE December 2024 Pass Certificates to candidates who cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) held on January 12, 2025. The certificates will be distributed in person at the NBEMS office in Dwarka, New Delhi, from February 24 to May 23, 2025.

Documents Required

Original Documents (as per NBEMS guidelines)

Printout of Entry Slip (download from natboard.edu.in)

Self-Declaration Form (must be filled before arriving)

NBEMS has strictly specified in the published official notification that unless the candidates submit the self-declaration form, their pass certificate will not be released.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates must visit the NBEMS office on their assigned date and time as per the entry slip to avoid overcrowding. The pass certificate will be issued only to the candidate; no third-party collection is allowed.

Those unable to collect their certificates on the assigned date must not visit randomly.

They should request a revised schedule via the NBEMS Communication Web Portal (CWP) only after May 23, 2025. Candidates who fail to collect their pass certificate by July 18, 2025 (within six months of result declaration) will have their FMGE December 2024 candidature and result cancelled.

NBEMS has also advised candidates to plan their return journey considering potential identity verification or documentation issues that may arise during certificate collection.