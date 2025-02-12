CUET PG 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Editable Fields & Admit Card Update

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application correction process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 today, February 12. Candidates who need to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so via the official website (exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application correction process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 today, February 12 (11.50 PM). Candidates who need to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so via the official website (exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG).

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

Editable Fields for CUET PG 2025

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified:

Class X/XII/ Equivalent details

Graduation details

Post-graduation details

Exam city selection (all four preferences)

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category/PwBD

Test paper code

Candidate’s name or father’s name or mother’s name (only a single field among these can be edited)

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

The CUET PG 2025 examination will be conducted between March 13 and March 31, 2025. Candidates will receive their admit cards a few days prior to the exam. Detailed information about the answer keys, recorded responses, and result declaration will be announced by NTA later on the official website.