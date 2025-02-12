JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Result - Session 1 Top Scorers, Merit List and Paper 2 Update!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
10:06 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).
Notably, 14 students secured a perfect 100 percentile, emerging as the top scorers of this session.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The examination, conducted between January 22 and January 29, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, took place across 618 centers in 304 cities, including 15 international centers. With an impressive 95.93% attendance rate, 12,58, 136 candidates appeared for the exam. However, the NTA has withheld the score declaration of 39 candidates as they were found indulging in unfair means practices.

Notably, 14 students secured a perfect 100 percentile, emerging as the top scorers of this session. Rajasthan led the tally with five candidates securing full marks, followed by Delhi (NCT), Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, each contributing to the elite list of top scorers.

Top 100 Percentile Scorers in JEE Main 2025 Session 1

  1. Ayush Singhal - Rajasthan
  2. Kushagra Gupta - Karnataka
  3. Daksh - Delhi (NCT)
  4. Harsh Jha - Delhi (NCT)
  5. Rajit Gupta - Rajasthan
  6. Shreyas Lohia - Uttar Pradesh
  7. Saksham Jindal - Rajasthan
  8. Saurav - Uttar Pradesh
  9. Vishad Jain - Maharashtra
  10. Arnav Singh - Rajasthan
  11. Shiven Vikas Toshniwal - Gujarat
  12. Sai Manogna Guthikonda - Andhra Pradesh
  13. Om Prakash Behera - Rajasthan
  14. Bani Brata Majee - Telangana

Following the result declaration, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will now gear up for JEE Advanced 2025, the next step for securing admissions into IITs. The official schedule for JEE Advanced 2025 will be announced soon. The NTA has also confirmed that results for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) will be released later.

As the first phase of JEE Main concludes, the registration for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 is currently ongoing, with the application deadline set for February 25, 2025, and the fee payment window closing at 11.50 PM on the same day. Aspirants aiming to improve their scores have another opportunity in the upcoming April session.

