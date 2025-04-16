NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card Out - Check Download Link and Key Exam Changes

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the NEET MDS 2025 admit card for candidates appearing in the upcoming entrance test. Registered aspirants can now download their hall tickets from the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the NEET MDS 2025 admit card for candidates appearing in the upcoming entrance test. Registered aspirants can now download their hall tickets from the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in — by logging in with their registered ID and password.

The NEET MDS 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on April 19, 2025, in a single computer-based session from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents.

To access the admit card, candidates should visit the NBEMS official website, navigate to the Examinations section, and click on the NEET MDS 2025 link. After logging in with their credentials, they can view, download, and print their hall ticket for the exam day.

NBEMS has also released important guidelines for the test. The NEET MDS 2025 exam will be conducted in a strictly timed format, where candidates will not be able to proceed to the next section before completing the current one. Once a section's time is up, the following section will appear automatically, and answers from the previous section cannot be revisited or changed.

NEET MDS is a national-level entrance examination for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes in dental colleges across India. The result is expected to be announced on May 19, 2025. Candidates are advised to stay updated with the NBEMS portal for any further notifications.

Find the direct admit card download link here.