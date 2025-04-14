KEAM 2025 Admit Card Released at cee.kerala.gov.in - Exam Dates Revised!

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially released the much-awaited KEAM 2025 admit card for candidates appearing in the Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy entrance examination. Examinees can now access their hall tickets through the official CEE Kerala website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially released the much-awaited KEAM 2025 admit card for candidates appearing in the Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy entrance examination. Examinees can now access their hall tickets through the official CEE Kerala website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

To download the admit card, candidates must log in to their KEAM 2025 candidate portal using their application number and password. Once logged in, they can navigate to the ‘Admit Card’ section on their profile page to view and download the document. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination center, as it must be presented for verification prior to entering the exam hall.

The KEAM 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT) schedule has also been revised. The exams for the Engineering and Pharmacy courses will now take place between April 23 and April 29, 2025. Engineering aspirants will appear for the test from 2 PM to 5 PM on all scheduled days, and they are required to report to their exam centers two hours in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Pharmacy entrance examination, multiple sessions have been allotted. On most days, Session I will be conducted from 11.30 AM to 1 PM, followed by Session II from 3.30 PM to 5 PM. However, on the final day of the examination, candidates will take the test during a single session from 10 AM to 11.30 AM.

With the admit card now available and the revised exam schedule in place, candidates are advised to check their hall ticket details thoroughly and stay updated through the official CEE website for any further announcements.