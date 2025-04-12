UPSC NDA & NA II Final Result 2024 Out at upsc.gov.in - Check Qualified Candidates List

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) 2024. The merit list includes candidates selected for admission into the 154th NDA Course and the 116th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) 2024. A total of 792 candidates have qualified based on their performance in the written examination held on September 1, 2024, followed by interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB), Ministry of Defence.

This merit list includes candidates selected for admission into the 154th NDA Course and the 116th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). However, the results are provisional, pending the submission of required certificates supporting their date of birth and educational qualifications. Candidates must send these documents directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Ministry of Defence (Army), RK Puram, New Delhi – 110066.

Importantly, the medical examination results have not been considered while preparing the merit list. This means that a candidate’s inclusion in the list does not confirm final selection unless they meet the medical fitness standards prescribed by the armed forces.

The final result is available on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The individual marks of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website 15 days after the result announcement.

For additional information, candidates may contact the UPSC facilitation counter or respective defence wings through their official helplines and websites:

Army: joinindianarmy.nic.in | Ph: 011-26175473

Navy: joinindiannavy.gov.in | Ph: 011-23010097 | Email: officer-navy@nic.in

Air Force: careerindianairforce.cdac.in | Ph: 011-23010231 Ext. 7645/7646/7610

Candidates are also advised to keep their contact details and addresses updated. Any change must be immediately reported to the Army Headquarters at the address mentioned above to avoid delays in further communication.

Find the detailed qualified candidates list here.