AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Results 2025 Out - Check Stream Wise Toppers and Counselling Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jun 2025
09:00 AM

File Image

Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the results of the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scorecards by visiting the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the results of the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET or EAPCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scorecards by visiting the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

This year, the entrance test witnessed an impressive turnout with 3,62,429 registrations, including 2,64,840 candidates for the Engineering stream and 75,460 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The results have been published in the form of digital scorecards, reflecting individual marks, ranks, and qualifying status.

According to the declared results, a total of 1.89 lakh students cleared the Engineering stream, while 67,761 candidates qualified in the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The scorecards are now available for download through candidates’ individual login credentials including registration number, and hall ticket number.

Toppers List

The toppers' lists have also been announced, honouring students who secured the highest ranks. In the Engineering stream, Anirudh Reddy emerged as the top scorer, followed by Bhanu Charan Reddy, Yashwanth, Ram Charan Reddy, and Bhupathi Nikhil.

For the Agriculture and Pharmacy category, Sai Harshavardhan claimed the top spot, with Nishant Reddy, Mallesh Kumar, Shanmukh, and Satya Venkat making it to the top five, respectively.

Counselling Details

Following the announcement of results, APSCHE will soon initiate the counselling process for admissions into the participating colleges offering various Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture programmes across the state. The cutoff ranks and detailed seat allotment schedule for each institution will be released ahead of counselling.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for further updates regarding counselling registration, document verification, and choice filling for seat allotment rounds.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 09 Jun 2025
09:59 AM
AP EAMCET AP EAPCET 2025 APSCHE Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Result toppers
