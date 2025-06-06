NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 Soon! Madras HC Rejects Plea for Re-Exam Over Power Outage - Details

PTI
PTI
Posted on 06 Jun 2025
15:26 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Decks have been cleared for the declaration of results of NEET (UG) 2025 examination with the Madras high court on Friday dismissing a batch of petitions.
In their petitions, S Sai Priya and 15 other students also sought a direction to the NTA to conduct re-examination for candidates, who had experienced power outages at four centres in Chennai.

Decks have been cleared for the declaration of results of NEET (UG) 2025 examination with the Madras high court on Friday dismissing a batch of petitions, which sought to restrain the National Testing Agency (NTA) from declaring the results.

In their petitions, S Sai Priya and 15 other students also sought a direction to the NTA to conduct re-examination for candidates, who had experienced power outages at four centres in Chennai, where they appeared for the examination.

NEET PG 2025 revised exam date announced, SC asks NBE to make preparations
NEET PG 2025 revised exam date announced, SC asks NBE to make preparations

Dismissing the petitions, Justice C Kumarappan said, "In the instant cases, I do not find any mala fides on the part of the respondents. Furthermore, all over India, there were about 22 lakhs students have participated in the NEET (UG) 2025 examination." Against this background, if any re-examination is permitted on trivial grounds, the same would seriously affect the level playing field of more than two million candidates. Hence, the court does not find any merit in these writ petitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interim order, a vacation judge had on May 17 restrained NTA from releasing the results of NEET-2025 due to alleged difficulties faced by a group of students because of power outage at four examination centres.

NEET SS 2024 Counselling Round 2 Seat Matrix Out - MCC Withdraws Seats Before Allotment
NEET SS 2024 Counselling Round 2 Seat Matrix Out - MCC Withdraws Seats Before Allotment

In his order, Justice Kumarappan said "If we look at the contention of the petitioners, the main ground urged by them is that on account of power outage, there was poor light in the Centres, which caused a distracting environment, and hampered the candidates' ability to concentrate and to perform at their best".

It was pertinent to mention here that the power outage happened due to sudden rain and storm. As rightly contended by the Additional Solicitor General, the examination was conducted during day time between 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM, where there was a natural ambient light, the judge added.

When the authority (NTA), after field verification and with the scientific method, had arrived at a reasonable conclusion that there are no grounds for re-examination, the same needs to be accepted, unless the said report is tainted with mala fides", the judge added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 06 Jun 2025
15:27 PM
NEET UG 2025 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) Result Madras High Court
Similar stories
SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Late. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE 2025 Application Form- Know Editable Fields He. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Late. . .

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE 2025 Application Form- Know Editable Fields He. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 revised exam date announced, SC asks NBE to make preparations

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality