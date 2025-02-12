DNB

DNB Counselling 2024 Schedule Out: Dates, Steps and Seat Allotment

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
18:01 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the schedule for online centralised merit-based counselling for Sponsored Post MBBS DNB seats for the 2024 admission session.
The registration window will open on February 14, 2025, and close on February 17, 2025, at 5 PM.

How to Apply for NBEMS DNB Sponsored Seat Counselling 2024

1. Visit the official website

2. Register online by providing the required details.

3. Pay the INR 2,500 counselling fee via the online payment gateway.

4. Fill in the preferred seat choices from the available options.

5. Lock and confirm the seat choices before the deadline.

6. Check the seat allotment result on the scheduled date.

7. Accept and freeze the allotted seat, if satisfied.

Pay the non-refundable first-year course fee of INR 1,25,000.

Report physically to the allotted hospital within the given timeframe.

Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99921%
Meet Devdutta Majhi – JEE Main Session 1 Results 2025 West Bengal Topper with 99.99921%
Tripura TJEE 2025 Registration Opens: Steps to Apply and Key Details
Tripura TJEE 2025 Registration Opens: Steps to Apply and Key Details

Important Dates and Counselling Process

1. Registration and Fee Payment:

• Candidates must register online at NBEMS counselling portal between February 14-17, 2025, before 5PM.

• A counselling registration fee of INR 2,500 is mandatory at the time of registration.

2. Choice-Filling and Locking:

• Applicants can select and lock their seat preferences between February 14-17, 2025 (5PM deadline).

• The second round of choice filling will be conducted from March 13-15, 2025 (5PM deadline).

• Once choices are locked and confirmed, they cannot be modified.

3. Seat Allotment:

• Round 1: Seat allotment processing on February 18, 2025, with results declared on February 19, 2025.

• Round 2: Seat allotment processing on March 16, 2025, with results declared on March 17, 2025.

4. Seat Acceptance and Payment:

• Candidates must accept and freeze the allotted seat.

• A non-refundable first-year course fee of INR 1,25,000 must be paid:

• Round 1: Payment window open from February 19 – March 5, 2025.

• Round 2: Payment window open from March 17 – March 28, 2025 (5PM deadline).

5. Physical Reporting and Joining:

• Round 1: Candidates can join the allotted hospital from February 19 – March 5, 2025.

• Round 2: Joining period from March 17 – March 28, 2025.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2025
18:02 PM
DNB
