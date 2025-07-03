SSC CGL 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow at ssc.gov.in- Apply for 14582 Vacancies

Summary Candidates interested to apply for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 can find the link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in As per the official schedule, the deadline for making online payment is July 5, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to conclude the registration process for SSC CGL Exam 2025 tomorrow, July 4, 2025. Candidates interested to apply for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 can find the link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up approx. 14582 vacancies. As per the official schedule, the deadline for making online payment is July 5, 2025. The correction window will open on July 9 and will close on July 11, 2025.The Tier I examination will likely be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025 and Tier II examination will likely be held in December 2025.

SSC CGL 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in Click on login link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves Once registration is done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

SSC CGL 2025: Direct Link

The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.