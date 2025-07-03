Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow at ssc.gov.in- Apply for 14582 Vacancies

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2025
14:07 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates interested to apply for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 can find the link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
As per the official schedule, the deadline for making online payment is July 5, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to conclude the registration process for SSC CGL Exam 2025 tomorrow, July 4, 2025. Candidates interested to apply for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 can find the link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up approx. 14582 vacancies. As per the official schedule, the deadline for making online payment is July 5, 2025. The correction window will open on July 9 and will close on July 11, 2025.The Tier I examination will likely be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025 and Tier II examination will likely be held in December 2025.

SSC CGL 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on login link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves
  4. Once registration is done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  6. Click on submit and download the page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

SSC CGL 2025: Direct Link

The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2025
14:08 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL 2025 SSC 2025 SSC job aspirants
Similar stories
CBSE 2025

CBSE Supplementary - Practical Exams 2025 Date, Venue and Guidelines Issued by Board

JNU

JNU PhD Admissions 2025: JNUEE for Two Subjects, Rest via UGC-NET Scores

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 - Revised Answer Key Released for MBA and MCA, Grace Marks Award. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - UG CBT 1 Exam Schedule Announced; Check Notice and Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
School Events

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park Organised Scholar Batch Assembly 2025 For Class X Stud. . .

National Conference

St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata's Two Day National Conference Explores Paradigm Sh. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Supplementary - Practical Exams 2025 Date, Venue and Guidelines Issued by Board

JNU

JNU PhD Admissions 2025: JNUEE for Two Subjects, Rest via UGC-NET Scores

MCKV 29th foundation day celebrations
M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth

Moments to inspire, honour & remember

IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur Hosts CII Energy Subcommittee Meet, Paving Way for Green Collaborations

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality