Gujarat PGCET Hall Ticket 2025 For Non-GATE Students Released- Know Details Here

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) issued the admit card for the Gujarat Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Registered non-Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) candidates can download the Gujarat PGCET admit card 2025 through the official website at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, Gujarat PGCET 2025 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 5 and 6. The entrance test will be conducted in three sessions. The first session is scheduled from 10 am to 11:40 am, followed by the second session from 1 pm to 2:40 pm. The third and final session will take place from 4 pm to 5:40 pm.

The official notice reads, “All registered Non-GATE candidates are hereby informed to download their admit card for appearing in PGCET-2025 by login in with their User ID and password on gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.”

Gujarat PGCET 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official website at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, look for the link that says ‘View/Download Admit Card’ Log in using your user ID and password Gujarat PGCET Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference