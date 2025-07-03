NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Counselling - Round 1 Final Allotment Result and Seat List Out at mcc.nic.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2025
14:42 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET MDS counselling 2025 first round final seat allotment, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result.
Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET MDS counselling 2025 first round final seat allotment, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on July 2, candidates were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC through email until today, July 3 (11 AM).

CBSE Supplementary - Practical Exams 2025 Date, Venue and Guidelines Issued by Board
CBSE Supplementary - Practical Exams 2025 Date, Venue and Guidelines Issued by Board

Recently, MCC published the final seat matrix for this round and classified them under DU/BHU/AMU, Deemed Universities, and AIQ seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to Check the Final Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘MDS’ tab.
  • Click on the ‘Final Result for Round I’ link.
  • The result will be displayed in a PDF format.
  • View and download your final allotment result for future reference.
NEET SS 2024 Stray Round Postponed! New Dates After Tamil Nadu In-Service Admissions
NEET SS 2024 Stray Round Postponed! New Dates After Tamil Nadu In-Service Admissions

The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated institutes, specialisations, rank, and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes between July 4 and July 8, 2025.

Candidates who have secured seats in this round must complete all admission formalities, including document verification and fee submission, within the stipulated timeline to avoid cancellation of their allotment.

Find the direct seat allotment result here.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2025
14:43 PM
NEET MDS 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling MCC seat allotment
Similar stories
Gujarat PGCET

Gujarat PGCET Hall Ticket 2025 For Non-GATE Students Released- Know Details Here

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow at ssc.gov.in- Apply for 14582 Vacancies

CBSE 2025

CBSE Supplementary - Practical Exams 2025 Date, Venue and Guidelines Issued by Board

JNU

JNU PhD Admissions 2025: JNUEE for Two Subjects, Rest via UGC-NET Scores

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Conference

St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata's Two Day National Conference Explores Paradigm Sh. . .

Gujarat PGCET

Gujarat PGCET Hall Ticket 2025 For Non-GATE Students Released- Know Details Here

School Events

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park Organised Scholar Batch Assembly 2025 For Class X Stud. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow at ssc.gov.in- Apply for 14582 Vacancies

CBSE 2025

CBSE Supplementary - Practical Exams 2025 Date, Venue and Guidelines Issued by Board

JNU

JNU PhD Admissions 2025: JNUEE for Two Subjects, Rest via UGC-NET Scores

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality