NEET MDS 2025 Counselling - Round 1 Final Allotment Result and Seat List Out at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET MDS counselling 2025 first round final seat allotment, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on July 2, candidates were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC through email until today, July 3 (11 AM).

Recently, MCC published the final seat matrix for this round and classified them under DU/BHU/AMU, Deemed Universities, and AIQ seats.

Steps to Check the Final Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘MDS’ tab.

Click on the ‘Final Result for Round I’ link.

The result will be displayed in a PDF format.

View and download your final allotment result for future reference.

The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated institutes, specialisations, rank, and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes between July 4 and July 8, 2025.

Candidates who have secured seats in this round must complete all admission formalities, including document verification and fee submission, within the stipulated timeline to avoid cancellation of their allotment.

Find the direct seat allotment result here.